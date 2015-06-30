(Adds U.S. Justice Department reaction)
By Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON, June 30 A U.S. court has ruled that
the eavesdropping National Security Agency can temporarily
resume its bulk collection of Americans' telephone records,
according to documents made public on Tuesday.
The controversial program, exposed by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden, was rocked in May by an appeals court ruling
that the USA Patriot Act had never authorized the NSA to collect
Americans' phone records in bulk.
A new law, called the Freedom Act, which substantially
reformed and narrowed the bulk phone data program, was signed by
U.S. President Barack Obama a day after the existing program
lapsed on June 1.
The Freedom Act also allowed the existing surveillance
program to continue for a six-month transition period, but it
remained in legal limbo pending Monday's ruling by a judge of
the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
"In passing the USA Freedom Act, Congress clearly intended
to end bulk data collection ... But what it took away with one
hand, it gave back - for a limited time - with another," wrote
Michael Mosman, a judge on the surveillance court.
In his ruling, first reported by the New York Times, Mosman
rejected the May ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in Manhattan that the Patriot Act had never authorized the NSA
to collect Americans' phone records in bulk.
"Second Circuit rulings are not binding on the F.I.S.C. and
this court respectfully disagrees with that court's analysis,
especially in view of the intervening enactment of the U.S.A.
Freedom Act," he wrote.
The U.S. Justice Department welcomed the decision.
"We agree with the Court's conclusion that the program is
lawful, and that in passing the USA Freedom Act, Congress
provided for a 180 day transition period for the government to
continue the existing collection program until the new mechanism
of obtaining call detail records is implemented," said Justice
Department spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle.
The NSA program collects and analyzes data about Americans'
phone calls, such as the number dialed, and the time and length
of the call, but not the calls' actual content.
The Freedom Act requires companies such as Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc, to collect and
store telephone records the same way that they do now for
billing purposes.
But instead of routinely feeding U.S. intelligence agencies
such data, the companies will be required to turn it over only
in response to a government request approved by the FISC.
(Reporting by Eric Beech, Warren Strobel and Julia Edwards;
editing by Bill Trott and Christian Plumb)