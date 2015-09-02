By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, Sept 2
A U.S. appeals court appeared
reluctant on Wednesday to put an immediate halt to the federal
government's collection of millions of Americans' phone records,
with the controversial spy program set to expire in November.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York previously
found the program illegal in May, ruling that the Patriot Act
did not authorize the National Security Agency to install such
sweeping surveillance. The decision came in a lawsuit filed by
the American Civil Liberties Union.
At the time, the court noted that the relevant sections of
the Patriot Act were set to expire on June 1 and declined to
stop the program, saying Congress should have the opportunity to
decide whether to permit it to continue.
Under the USA Freedom Act, which Congress passed in June,
new privacy provisions take effect on Nov. 29 that will end the
bulk collection, first disclosed by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden in 2013.
The program collects "metadata" such as the number dialed
and the duration of calls but does not include their content.
Arguments on Wednesday centered on whether the program may
continue operating between now and November.
Henry Whitaker, a lawyer for the Obama administration, told
the three-judge panel that Congress clearly intended the
collection to continue while the NSA transitions to the new
system.
But Alex Abdo, an ACLU lawyer, said the statute explicitly
extended the same Patriot Act provisions that the court
concluded do not permit bulk collection.
The judges expressed concern that, as Circuit Judge Robert
Sack put it, halting the program would "short-circuit" a process
already under way.
Saying the ACLU had won a "historic achievement," Sack
asked, "Why don't you declare victory and withdraw?"
Abdo said the ongoing collection harmed the ACLU's ability
to confer with clients, such as whistleblowers, without worrying
about whether the communications would be swept up by the NSA.
The Freedom Act requires companies like Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc to collect
metadata. Instead of feeding the data to intelligence agencies,
the companies must do so only if a government request is
approved by the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
The 2nd Circuit is the only appeals court to rule on the
program's legality. Last week, an appeals court in Washington
threw out a lower court's ruling that would have blocked the
program, saying the plaintiffs had not shown their specific data
was collected.
The 9th Circuit in San Francisco is considering a similar
challenge.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)