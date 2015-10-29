(Adds ACLU comments, details of USA Freedom Act)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 29 A U.S. appeals court on
Thursday refused to immediately halt the government's bulk
collection of millions of Americans' phone records during a
"transition" period to a new federal scheme that bans the
controversial anti-terrorism surveillance.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said it
would not disturb Congress' decision to provide a 180-day period
for an "orderly transition" to a new, targeted surveillance
system from the sweeping National Security Agency program that
the court found illegal on May 7.
"An abrupt end to the program would be contrary to the
public interest in effective surveillance of terrorist threats,
and Congress thus provided a 180-day transition period," Circuit
Judge Gerard Lynch wrote for a three-judge panel. "Under the
circumstances, we will defer to that reasonable decision."
The NSA program collected "metadata" such as phone numbers
dialed and call durations, but not call contents. It was first
disclosed in 2013 by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
Thursday's decision rejected a request by the American Civil
Liberties Union for a preliminary injunction to stop the program
until the narrower scheme begins on Nov. 29.
Alex Abdo, an ACLU lawyer, said that while the group
disagreed with the latest decision, "all Americans should
celebrate" the imminent end to bulk collections.
"It will now be up to the district court to address to what
extent the government must purge the call records it collected
unlawfully," he said. "The government still needs to rein in
other overreaching NSA spying programs."
The U.S. Department of Justice, which opposed an injunction,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lynch wrote for the 2nd Circuit in May that the old NSA
program was not authorized under the USA Patriot Act, and
violated Americans' privacy rights.
That program lapsed on June 1, but the next day Congress
revived it for 180 days under the USA Freedom Act, which
President Barack Obama quickly signed.
The law reined in the government's data collection authority
and requires phone companies, not the NSA, to hold bulk phone
records.
It also lets intelligence agencies make tightly focused
searches of metadata, upon approval by the federal Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court.
In late June, that court said the NSA could temporarily
resume bulk collections while the government moved to the new
scheme.
The Patriot Act, enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks,
gave the government broad tools to investigate terrorism.
The case is American Civil Liberties Union et al v. Clapper
et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-42.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)