(Adds NSA comment)
WASHINGTON, April 15 The U.S. National Security
Agency on Monday denied that a $1.2 billion data center it is
building in the Utah desert will be used to illegally eavesdrop
on or monitor the emails of U.S. citizens.
The secretive agency, which serves the U.S. military and
intelligence communities, insisted the state-of-the-art
facility's work would be used to support U.S. cybersecurity in
accordance with U.S. laws that limit spying on U.S. citizens.
"Many unfounded allegations have been made about the planned
activities of the Utah Data Center," the NSA said in a
statement, noting that "one of the biggest misconceptions about
NSA is that we are unlawfully listening in on, or reading emails
of, U.S. citizens. This is simply not the case."
Fox News aired a television report about the
1-million-square-foot (92,903-square-meter) facility on Friday
in which former NSA employees raised concerns that the facility
would be used to monitor the emails of U.S. citizens.
The NSA said it remained "unwavering" in its respect for
U.S. laws and American citizens' civil liberties, and noted that
it was subject to broad oversight by all three branches of
government.
All wiretapping of U.S. citizens by the NSA requires a
warrant from a three-judge court set up under the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Act passed in 1978.
Former President George W. Bush issued an executive order
shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States
that authorized the NSA to monitor certain phone calls without
obtaining a warrant.
The NSA issued a news release about construction of the
massive, Utah data center in January 2011, identifying it as the
largest Pentagon facility construction project in the country.
It said the project would result in 5,000 to 10,000 new jobs
during the construction phase, with 100 to 200 permanent
employees to work there once it was completed. The U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers is handling the construction of the facility.
NSA spokeswoman Vanee Vines said the center was due to be
completed in September.
The NSA is the executive agent for the Office of the
Director of National Intelligence, and will be the lead agency
at the facility, but the center will also help other agencies,
including the Department of Homeland Security, in protecting
national security networks, according to a NSA news release.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Paul Simao)