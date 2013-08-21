(Clarifies first and fourth paragraphs to make clear figure
given is per year)
WASHINGTON Aug 21 U.S. intelligence officials
released new documents on Wednesday showing that the National
Security Agency may have unintentionally collected as many as
56,000 emailed communications of Americans per year between 2008
and 2011.
The officials revealed the documents as part of an effort to
explain how the NSA spotted, and then fixed, technical problems
which led to the inadvertent collection of emails of American
citizens without warrants.
The move is the Obama administration's latest response to
continuing controversy over alleged electronic eavesdropping
excesses by the NSA.
The documents included a formerly "top-secret," but
newly-declassified ruling by the ultra-secretive Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court in which the court itself, in an
obscure footnote, estimates, based on data supplied by NSA, that
between 2008 and 2011, the agency might have unintentionally
collected as many as 56,000 emailed communications of Americans
in each of those three years.
U.S. intelligence officials who agreed to answer questions
about the documents' contents told reporters the domestic emails
were collected in the execution of a program designed to target
the emails of foreign terrorism suspects.
According to the officials and a court document which the
administration released, the NSA decided to "purge" the material
after discovering it was inadvertently collected.
Details about the secretive surveillance programs have been
brought to light in recent months by fugitive U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked classified documents to
media outlets.
