* Surveillance court says it was "troubled" by revelations
* Intelligence officials point to a technological problem
* NSA decided to "purge" inadvertently collected material
By Mark Hosenball and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Aug 21 The National Security Agency
may have unintentionally collected as many as 56,000 emails of
Americans per year between 2008 and 2011 in a program that a
secret U.S. court subsequently said may have violated U.S. law
and the Constitution, according to documents released on
Wednesday.
The once-classified documents were released by U.S.
intelligence agencies as part of an unprecedented White House
effort to smooth the uproar following revelations by former
contractor Edward Snowden about the extent of secret government
surveillance programs.
U.S. officials say the documents show that intelligence
collection programs that inadvertently intrude on Americans'
privacy are found and fixed.
But they also appear to raise new questions about operations
by the eavesdropping National Security Agency and its oversight
by the secret U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court
(FISC).
"The court is troubled that the government's revelations
regarding the NSA's acquisition of Internet transactions mark
the third instance in less than three years in which the
government has disclosed a substantial misrepresentation
regarding the scope of a major collection program," Judge John
Bates of the surveillance court wrote in one of the declassified
documents.
More specifically, Bates said in an October 2011 ruling that
the court had concluded that the process that resulted in
improper collections of the tens of thousands of emails was "in
some respects, deficient on statutory and constitutional
grounds."
The newly declassified documents can be found at
www.icontherecord.tumblr.com
'NOT AN EGREGIOUS OVERREACHING'
The emails in question represent only a small slice of the
electronic communications scooped up around the world by the
NSA. It targets about 250 million email communications for
collection each year and, under a separate program, has captured
and kept records of millions of phone calls by Americans.
According to the documents, only about 9 percent of the
emails - or less than 25 million - are collected from "upstream"
sources, which officials familiar with intelligence operations
said are cable links belonging to telecommunications companies.
The rest are acquired by the NSA from Internet service
providers at the point where they are sent or received. The
roughly 56,000 annual emails in question were from "upstream"
sources.
Intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity,
defended their practices.
"This is not an egregious overreaching by a greedy agency
seeking to spy on Americans. This is a technological problem
that resulted in an inadvertent collection of a relatively small
number of U.S. person communications," a senior intelligence
official told reporters.
In the newly declassified ruling of the FISA Court, the
court in a footnote estimates that, based on data supplied by
the NSA, between 2008 and 2011, the agency might have
unintentionally collected as many as 56,000 emailed
communications of Americans annually.
U.S. intelligence officials told reporters that the domestic
emails were collected under a program designed to target the
emails of foreign terrorism suspects.
The program does not collect emails because of flagged words
such as "bomb." Instead it takes in those mentioning specific
addresses, or going to or from particular addresses, one
official said.
One way that emails of American citizens can get caught in
the net is because the program captures the screenshot of the
person's webmail account that shows a page of emails received or
sent, rather than just the one targeted email, he said.
"For technological reasons NSA was not capable ... and still
is not capable of breaking those down into their individual
components," the official said.
'SELF-POLICING'
According to the officials and a court document which the
administration released, the NSA decided to "purge" the material
after discovering it was inadvertently collected.
"When you look at these documents taken as a whole, you'll
get a sense for the really effective self-policing that goes on
at NSA," an intelligence official said. "Any time you have a
large technologically complex operation that involves thousands
of people, there will mistakes, there will be errors."
The historically ultra-secretive NSA has recently taken rare
steps to openly discuss classified surveillance programs after
the Snowden disclosures put the Obama administration on the spot
to try and explain that U.S. intelligence agencies were not
deliberately spying on Americans and foreign allies.
A handful of lawmakers, most notably Senator Ron Wyden, a
Democratic member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had
begun complaining months ago that the NSA was eavesdropping on
Americans' communications in ways that were excessive and not
transparent.
Wyden, in a statement, said the declassification of the
court ruling was "long overdue" and made clear that the law as
written was "insufficient to adequately protect the civil
liberties and privacy rights of law-abiding Americans and should
be reformed."
Intelligence officials and the declassified documents
explained that one of the main reasons that the NSA
inadvertently collected information on Americans without proper
legal authorization was that the method used to collect emails
from targeted addresses linked to foreign suspects sometimes
automatically brought into the agency batches of unrelated, and
purely domestic, emails. Those should not have been collected
without a warrant.
Since discovering the inadvertent collection program,
intelligence officials said, the NSA has tightened its
procedures for spotting and getting rid of data on Americans
that was collected without proper authority.
