WASHINGTON Dec 13 The Obama administration does
not plan to split the positions of National Security Agency
director and chief of the U.S. Cyber Command into two, a White
House spokeswoman said Friday.
The White House had been weighing splitting up the spy
agency and the Cyber Command, which conducts cyber warfare, and
giving the NSA a civilian leader to dampen controversy over
revelations about widespread government surveillance revealed by
former contractor Edward Snowden.
"Following a thorough interagency review, the
Administration has decided that keeping the positions of NSA
Director and Cyber Command Commander together as one,
dual-hatted position is the most effective approach to
accomplishing both agencies' missions," said Caitlin Hayden,
spokeswoman for the National Security Council.
Both agencies are now headed by the same person, Army
General Keith Alexander, who is retiring in March.
(Reporting by Warren Strobel; Writing by Alina Selyukh, Editing
by Alistair Bell and Chizu Nomiyama)