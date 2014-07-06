WASHINGTON, July 5 The Washington Post said on
Saturday a study of a large collection of communications
intercepted by the U.S. National Security Agency showed that
ordinary Internet users, including Americans, far outnumbered
legally targeted foreigners caught in the surveillance.
"Nine of 10 account holders found in a large cache of
intercepted conversations, which former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden provided in full to The Post, were not the intended
surveillance targets but were caught in a net the agency had
cast for somebody else," the Post said.
Nearly half of the files "contained names, email addresses
or other details that the NSA marked as belonging to U.S.
citizens or residents," it said.
The paper said the files also contained discoveries of
considerable intelligence value, including "fresh revelations
about a secret overseas nuclear project, double-dealing by an
ostensible ally, a military calamity that befell an unfriendly
power, and the identities of aggressive intruders into U.S.
computer networks."
Tracking the communications led to the capture of some
terrorism suspects, including Umar Patek, a suspect in a 2002
bombing on the Indonesian island of Bali, it said.
Many other files were retained although, described as
useless by analysts, they were about intimate issues such as
love, illicit sexual relations, political and religious
conversions and financial anxieties, the Post said.
The paper said it reviewed about 160,000 emails and
instant-message conversations and 7,900 documents taken from
more than 11,000 online accounts, collected between 2009 and
2012.
U.S. intelligence officials declined to confirm or deny in
general terms the authenticity of the intercepted content
provided by Snowden to the Post.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)