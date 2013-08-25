BERLIN Aug 25 The U.S. National Security Agency
has bugged the United Nations' New York headquarters, Germany's
Der Spiegel weekly said on Sunday in a report on U.S. spying
that could further strain relations between Washington and its
allies.
Citing secret U.S. documents obtained by fugitive former
intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, Der Spiegel said the
files showed how the United States systematically spied on other
states and institutions.
Der Spiegel said the European Union and the U.N.'s
Vienna-based nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA), were among those targeted by U.S. intelligence
agents.
In the summer of 2012, NSA experts succeeded in getting into
the U.N. video conferencing system and cracking its coding
system, according one of the documents cited by Der Spiegel.
"The data traffic gives us internal video teleconferences of
the United Nations (yay!)," Der Spiegel quoted one document as
saying, adding that within three weeks the number of decoded
communications rose to 458 from 12.
Internal files also show the NSA spied on the EU legation in
New York after it moved to new rooms in autumn 2012. Among the
documents copied by Snowden from NSA computers are plans of the
EU mission, its IT infrastructure and servers.
According to the documents, the NSA runs a bugging programme
in more than 80 embassies and consulates worldwide called
"Special Collection Service". "The surveillance is intensive and
well organised and has little or nothing to do with warding off
terrorists," wrote Der Spiegel.
OPEN LETTER
Snowden's leaks have embarrassed the United States by
exposing the global extent of its surveillance programmes.
Washington has said its spies operate within the law and that
the leaks have damaged national security.
A week ago Britain, a staunch U.S. ally in the intelligence
field, detained the partner of a Brazil-based journalist working
for London's Guardian newspaper who has led coverage of
Snowden's leaks. British police said documents seized from David
Miranda were "highly sensitive" and could put lives at risk if
disclosed.
The Guardian last week destroyed computer equipment
containing Snowden files after it was threatened with possible
legal action by senior British government advisers.
In an open letter to British Prime Minister David Cameron
published on Sunday, editors of leading Nordic newspapers said
Miranda's detention and moves against the Guardian were
"undermining the position of the free press throughout the
world".
"(We are) deeply concerned that a stout defender of
democracy and free debate such as the United Kingdom uses
anti-terror legislation in order to legalise what amounts to
harassment of both the paper and individuals associated with
it," said the letter from Sweden's Dagens Nyheter, Finland's
Helsingin Sanomat, Denmark's Politiken and Norway's
Aftenposten.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Barack Obama announced
plans to limit U.S. government surveillance programmes, saying
the United States could and should be more transparent.
The issue has also become a hot topic in Germany before an
election next month. Some reports have suggested that German
intelligence agents have cooperated with U.S. spies.
There could be a voter backlash if it emerges that
Chancellor Angela Merkel, tipped to win a third term, knew more
about such cooperation than she has so far acknowledged.