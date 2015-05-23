BRIEF-Central China Land Media to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016
WASHINGTON May 23 Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday the U.S. Senate would return to Washington on May 31 to consider ways to prevent the expiration of domestic surveillance program on June 1.
The Senate will return from its Memorial Day holiday recess a day early.
McConnell spoke shortly after the Senate failed to advance a bill to reform the surveillance program, as well as proposed extensions of the program. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016
May 10 Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology Co Ltd :