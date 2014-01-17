WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. National Security
Agency has been gathering nearly 200 million text messages a day
from around the world, gathering data on people's travel plans,
contacts and credit card transactions, Britain's Guardian
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Code-named "Dishfire," the NSA program collects "pretty much
everything it can," the Guardian said, citing a joint
investigation with the UK's Channel 4 News based on material
from fugitive former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
The newspaper said the documents also showed that the
British spy agency GCHQ had used the NSA database to search the
metadata of "untargeted and unwarranted" communications of
people in the United Kingdom.
It added that communications from U.S. phone numbers were
removed or "minimized" from the database, while numbers from
other countries, including the UK, were kept.
Citing a 2011 NSA presentation subtitled "SMS Text Messages:
A Goldmine to Exploit," the Guardian said the program collected
194 million text messages a day on average in April that year.
"The NSA has made extensive use of its vast text message
database to extract information on people's travel plans,
contact books, financial transactions and more - including of
individuals under no suspicion of illegal activity," the
Guardian report said.
U.S. President Barack Obama is scheduled to announce reforms
on Friday to NSA eavesdropping programs, prompted by disclosures
from Snowden.
Questions about U.S. government spying on civilians and
foreign officials burst into the open in June when Snowden
leaked secrets about mass collection of telephone data and other
secret eavesdropping programs to newspapers before fleeing to
Hong Kong and then to Moscow.
Asked about the Guardian article, the NSA said, "As we have
previously stated, the implication that NSA's collection is
arbitrary and unconstrained is false."
The agency's activities "are focused and specifically
deployed against - and only against - valid foreign intelligence
targets in response to intelligence requirements,"
the NSA said in a statement, adding that Dishfire processed and
lawfully stored collected text-message, or SMS data.
"Because some SMS data of U.S. persons may at times be
incidentally collected in NSA's lawful foreign intelligence
mission, privacy protections for U.S. persons exist across the
entire process concerning the use, handling, retention, and
dissemination of SMS data in DISHFIRE," the agency said.
"In addition, NSA actively works to remove extraneous data,
to include that of innocent foreign citizens, as early as
possible in the process," it said.
(Writing by Peter Cooney; Editing by Richard Chang)