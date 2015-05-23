WASHINGTON May 23 The "USA Freedom Act," a bill to end U.S. spy agencies' bulk collection of Americans' telephone call data, failed to clear a procedural hurdle in the U.S. senate early on Saturday.

The vote was 57-42 against stopping debate on the measure. It would not have needed 60 "yes" votes to move ahead.

