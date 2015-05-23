BRIEF-Central China Land Media to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016
WASHINGTON May 23 The "USA Freedom Act," a bill to end U.S. spy agencies' bulk collection of Americans' telephone call data, failed to clear a procedural hurdle in the U.S. senate early on Saturday.
The vote was 57-42 against stopping debate on the measure. It would not have needed 60 "yes" votes to move ahead.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 16, for FY 2016
May 10 Hangzhou Electronic Soul Network Technology Co Ltd :