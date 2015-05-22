BRIEF-Berkshire reports $11.2 bln stake in IBM as of March 31 vs $13.5 bln as of Dec 31
* Says it had $27.8 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of March 31 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON May 22 The White House said on Friday that it remains concerned that the U.S. Senate has not passed a bill passed in the House of Representatives that reauthorizes federal surveillance authority with some added limitations.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT