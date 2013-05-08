KNOXVILLE, Tennessee Three peace activists, including a now 83-year-old nun, endangered U.S. national security last year when they breached a secure facility where enriched uranium for nuclear bombs is stored, a federal official testified on Tuesday at their trial.

Steven Erhart, site manager for the heavily guarded Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, said the July 2012 break-in disrupted operations at the primary U.S. site for processing and storage of enriched uranium.

"The 15-day shutdown put everything behind in terms of nuclear operations," Erhart told jurors in the federal court in Knoxville. "It hurt our credibility and that credibility is tied to nuclear deterrence."

Michael Walli, Greg Boertje-Obed and nun Megan Rice, who are charged with sabotage and destruction of federal property, cut several fences, walked through the complex for hours and spray-painted slogans and hammered on the walls of the facility. When confronted by a single guard, Kirk Garland, they offered him food and began singing.

"We were filled with love and compassion for the people working at the facility," Rice testified on Tuesday. "I sort of had the intuition that for 70 years you couldn't keep up 24-7 observation."

Defense attorneys said the activists, who belong to a group called Transform Now Plowshares, had taken part in a symbolic break-in that did not harm the facility.

It cost more than $8,500 to repair fences and other structures after the incident, according to testimony presented by the prosecution, which rested its case on Tuesday.

The breach sparked investigations by the U.S. Congress and the Energy Department, which oversees nuclear facilities. An Energy Department inspector general report in August found "troubling displays of ineptitude" at the complex.

Shortly after the incident, the top security official at the National Nuclear Security Agency and two other federal officials were reassigned. Also, top officials at WSI, the international security company that provided security at Oak Ridge, were removed and officers were fired, demoted or suspended.

In January, Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC was named to manage security at the site, replacing Babcock & Wilcox Co BWC.N, which had contracted some of the security work to WSI, a unit of G4S (GFS.L).

SYSTEMIC ISSUES

Under cross-examination by defense attorneys on Tuesday, Erhart said the breach pointed to "systemic issues and problems with security that should have been detected."

Garland, the first security officer who responded, testified that he had worked nearly 30 years for the Energy Department and described the defendants as "passive" demonstrators. He did not immediately restrain them and was later terminated.

"Given my experience, I knew at that point what I had," Garland said. "They told me they were sent from God and they wanted to read a statement to me. They also read to me from the Bible, (Book of) Isaiah if I recall correctly."

Sergeant Chad Riggs testified that when he approached the scene, he ordered the three defendants to lie down to protect himself and Garland, who he said he thought "was more lax than he should be with an unknown threat."

Defense attorneys said in opening statements the defendants had not tried to tamper with the manufacturing facility and did not threaten national security.

"They had white roses and Bibles, they didn't have grenades, guns, dynamite or camouflage," said Christopher Irwin, who represents Walli. "They had none of the tools needed to obstruct national security."

"You will hear no evidence that they tried to blow a hole in the wall or break in," Irwin said. "They took household hammers and tapped the corner of a building."

Defense attorneys asked for a directed acquittal on the destruction of federal property charge after prosecutors finished presenting their case. District Judge Amul Thapar said he would consider it.

If convicted, the activists face up to 20 years in prison on the charge of damaging a national defense premises and 10 years for causing more than $1,000 damage to property of the United States, the Energy Department, the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Y-12 National Security Complex.

The jury trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Wednesday.

(Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Scott Malone, David Gregorio, Cynthia Johnston and Paul Simao)