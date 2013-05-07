(Corrects name of nun defendant to Megan Rice in fifth
paragraph)
By Preston Peeden
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. May 6 An elderly nun and two
other environmental activists who broke into a supposedly secure
facility that stores enriched uranium for nuclear bombs go on
trial on Tuesday over the incident that embarrassed the U.S.
government.
Lawyers will present opening arguments in the case of the
three activists charged with sabotage and destruction of
government property after they cut through several fences in
July to reach the heavily guarded Y-12 National Security Complex
in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
They admitted to walking for two hours through the complex,
which prosecutors described as the "Fort Knox" of U.S. nuclear
installations, and spray-painted slogans and hammered on the
walls of an enriched uranium facility. Fort Knox is a heavily
guarded U.S. military base in Kentucky where gold reserves are
stored.
When a guard finally confronted the trio they offered him
food and began singing.
The activists - Michael Walli, 64, Greg Boertje-Obed, 57,
and Megan Rice, an 83-year-old nun - were in a Tennessee federal
court on Monday as a jury was selected from among more than 70
people.
Walli wore a blue t-shirt that said "Ground the drones." The
other two were not visible to journalists watching the
proceedings on closed circuit television in a nearby courtroom.
The breach embarrassed the U.S. government and sparked
investigations by Congress and the Energy Department, which
oversees nuclear facilities.
An Energy Department inspector general report in August
found "troubling displays of ineptitude" at the complex.
Shortly after the incident, the top security official at the
National Nuclear Security Agency and two other federal officials
were reassigned. In addition, top officials at WSI, the
international security company that provided security at Oak
Ridge, were removed and officers were fired, demoted or
suspended.
Thomas D'Agostino, then the security agency administrator,
said staff involved in the incident had been removed, cameras
fixed, and patrolling and training improved.
In January, the security agency named a new group to manage
security at the site, Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC. The
group replaced Babcock & Wilcox Co, which had contracted
some of security work to WSI, a unit of G4S.
Also that month D'Agostino stepped down, six months after
the peace activists broke into Y-12. The agency said his
departure had nothing to do with the breach.
The Oak Ridge facility is the primary U.S. site for
processing and storage of enriched uranium and one of the
primary manufacturing facilities for the U.S. nuclear weapons
program.
(Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Mohammad
Zargham)