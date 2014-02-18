By Melodi Erdogan
| KNOXVILLE, Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Feb 18 An elderly nun and two
peace activists are scheduled to be sentenced in federal court
on Tuesday for breaking into a Tennessee defense facility where
enriched uranium for nuclear bombs is stored.
Sister Megan Rice, Michael Walli, and Greg Boertje-Obed have
admitted to cutting fences and making their way across the Y-12
National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in July 2012,
embarrassing U.S. officials and prompting security changes.
Their sentencing hearing had started on Jan. 28 but was
delayed by a snowstorm. At that hearing, U.S. District Judge
Amul Thapar in Knoxville ordered the protesters to pay $52,953
to cover repairs to the nuclear facility.
Rice and the others also admitted spray painting peace
slogans and hammering on exterior walls of the facility. When a
guard confronted them, they offered him food and began singing.
The three were convicted by a federal jury last May of
damaging national defense premises under the sabotage act, which
carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years, and of causing more
than $1,000 of damage to U.S. government property.
Federal sentencing guidelines call for Rice, 84, to receive
up to a little more than seven years in prison; Walli, 65, more
than nine years; and Boertje-Obed, 58, more than eight years.
The defendants have been in custody since their convictions.
Prosecutors have asked that the defendants receive sentences
in line with federal guidelines. Defense attorneys have asked
for lesser sentences, arguing that the three were "completely
nonviolent" when they were arrested.
The three activists have received more than 2,000 cards and
letters of support from around the world.
Prosecutors contended the break-in at Y-12, the primary U.S.
site for processing and storage of enriched uranium, disrupted
operations, endangered U.S. national security, and caused
physical damage.
(Reporting by Melodi Erdogan and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by
Toni Reinhold)