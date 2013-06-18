WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. government's
surveillance of telephone and Internet communications foiled
plots including one to bomb the New York Stock Exchange, Sean
Joyce, the deputy FBI director, said on Tuesday.
While monitoring a known extremist in Yemen, intelligence
agents "were able to detect a nascent plot to bomb the New York
Stock Exchange," he said in testimony to the U.S. House of
Representatives Intelligence committee during a hearing on
National Security Agency data gathering programs.
U.S. officials said the programs have helped to foil more
than 50 potential terrorist plots around the world.