WASHINGTON, June 25 The White House on Tuesday
urged Russia to expel former government contractor Edward
Snowden without delay, saying Moscow has a "clear legal basis"
for his expulsion.
White House National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin
Hayden said the legal bases for expelling Snowden are the status
of his travel documents and the pending espionage charges
against him.
"Accordingly, we are asking the Russian government to take
action to expel Mr Snowden without delay and to build upon the
strong law enforcement cooperation we have had, particularly
since the Boston Marathon bombing," she said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jackie Frank)