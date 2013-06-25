(Adds details)
WASHINGTON, June 25 The White House on Tuesday
urged Russia to expel former government contractor Edward
Snowden without delay, saying Moscow has a "clear legal basis"
for his expulsion.
White House National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin
Hayden said the legal basis for expelling Snowden are the status
of his travel documents and the pending espionage charges
against him.
"Accordingly, we are asking the Russian government to take
action to expel Mr. Snowden without delay and to build upon the
strong law enforcement cooperation we have had, particularly
since the Boston Marathon bombing," she said.
The White House statement came after Russian President
Vladimir Putin ruled out handing over Snowden, who leaked
details of U.S. surveillance programs.
Snowden had been in Hong Kong after making his revelations
and flew to Moscow on Sunday. The United States revoked
Snowden's passport.
Hayden said the United States had seen comments from Putin
and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and "we understand
that Russia must consider the issues raised by Mr. Snowden's
decision to travel there."
"We agree with President Putin that we do not want this
issue to negatively impact our bilateral relations. While we do
not have an extradition treaty with Russia, there is nonetheless
a clear legal basis to expel Mr. Snowden, based on the status of
his travel documents and the pending charges against him," she
said.
