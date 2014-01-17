(Adds partial quote from Obama's speech detailing exception to
eavesdropping on leaders of U.S. allies)
By Steve Holland, Mark Hosenball and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Jan 17 President Barack Obama banned
U.S. eavesdropping on the leaders of close friends and allies on
Friday and began reining in the vast collection of Americans'
phone data in a series of limited reforms triggered by Edward
Snowden's revelations.
In a major speech, Obama took steps to reassure Americans
and foreigners alike that the United States will take into
account privacy concerns highlighted by former spy contractor
Snowden's damaging disclosures about the sweep of monitoring
activities of the National Security Agency (NSA).
"The reforms I'm proposing today should give the American
people greater confidence that their rights are being protected,
even as our intelligence and law enforcement agencies maintain
the tools they need to keep us safe," he said.
While the address was designed to fend off concerns that
U.S. surveillance has gone too far, Obama's measures fell short
of dismantling U.S. electronic spying programs.
Even as the White House put the final touches on the
reform plan this week, media outlets reported that the NSA
gathers nearly 200 million text messages a day from around the
world and has put software in almost 100,000 computers allowing
it to spy on those devices.
Obama promised that the United States will not eavesdrop on
the heads of state or government of close U.S. friends and
allies, "unless there is a compelling national security
purpose." A senior administration official said that would apply
to dozens of leaders.
The step was designed to smooth over frayed relations
between, for example, the United States and Germany after
reports surfaced last year that the NSA had monitored the
cellphone of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff postponed a state visit
to Washington in protest of the NSA spying on her email and
cellphone.
"The leaders of our close friends and allies deserve to know
that if I want to learn what they think about an issue, I will
pick up the phone and call them, rather than turning to
surveillance," Obama said.
Still, he said, U.S. intelligence will continue to gather
information about the intentions of other governments, and will
not apologize simply because U.S. spy services are more
effective.
Obama is trying to balance public anger at the disclosure of
intrusion into Americans' privacy with his commitment to retain
policies he considers critical to protecting the United States.
In doing so, he bucked the advice of some U.S. intelligence
leaders.
Some of his proposals drew skepticism from Republicans in
Congress who expressed concerns that he was going too far in
reining in essential spying programs.
"While we will need much more detail on the president's new
policies before passing final judgment, I am concerned that some
of his proposals go too far, limiting our ability to protect the
nation with little benefit to civil liberties of Americans,"
said Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee.
One of the biggest changes will be an overhaul of the
government's handling of bulk telephone "metadata" - lists of
million of phone calls made by Americans that show which numbers
were called and when. Obama said the program as it currently
exists will end.
In a nod to privacy advocates, the government will not hold
the bulk telephone metadata, a decision that could frustrate
some intelligence officials.
A presidential advisory panel had recommended that the data
be controlled by a third party such as the telephone companies,
but Obama did not propose who should store the phone information
in the future.
He asked Attorney General Eric Holder and the intelligence
community to report back to him before the metadata program
comes up for reauthorization on March 28 on how to preserve the
necessary capabilities of the program, without the government
holding the metadata.
In addition, Obama said the U.S. the government will need a
judicial review by the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act (FISA) court every time intelligence agencies want to check
the database of millions of telephone calls, unless there is a
true emergency.
"The biggest deal is going to the court each time," said
retired General Michael Hayden, a former director of both the
NSA and the Central Intelligence Agency.
SECRET COURTS
The usefulness of keeping metadata phone records has been
questioned by a review panel appointed by Obama. It found that
while the program had produced some leads for counter-terrorism
investigators, such information had not proven decisive in a
single case.
Among a list of reforms, Obama called on Congress to
establish an outside panel of privacy advocates for the FISA
Court that considers terrorism cases. The former chief judge of
the FISA court had opposed such a step.
Members of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence
called for more restraint on the NSA.
"In particular, we will work to close the 'back-door
searches' loophole and ensure that the government does not read
Americans' emails or other communications without a warrant,"
Senators Ron Wyden, Mark Udall and Martin Heinrich said in a
joint statement.
Obama made clear that his administration's anger at
Snowden's revelations has not abated. Snowden, living in asylum
in Russia, is wanted on espionage charges, although some
Americans would like him to be granted amnesty for exposing
secrets they feel needed to be made public.
"Given the fact of an open investigation, I'm not going to
dwell on Mr. Snowden's actions or his motivations," Obama said,
making a rare mention of the former NSA contractor by name.
"The sensational way in which these disclosures have come
out has often shed more heat than light, while revealing methods
to our adversaries that could impact our operations in ways that
we may not fully understand for years to come," he added.
Obama was silent on a number of his review group's
recommendations, including some that called for a rebalancing of
the intelligence agencies' sometimes conflicting missions to
enhance cybersecurity while conducting computer spying and
offensive operations.
The group had asked the administration to end efforts to
weaken cryptography so that spies and law enforcement can more
easily break into communications.
The panel also sought a wholesale change to the government's
practice of developing or buying information about weaknesses in
software design.
The White House did not address those points, to the
disappointment of outside experts who feel the United States is
making Internet security worse.
"NSA sabotage of crypto standards was the thing most
conspicuously absent for me," University of Pennsylvania
cryptographer Matt Blaze wrote on Twitter.
