BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications says AGM approves FY cash dividend of 70 baizas/share
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 24 President Barack Obama said on Monday that his government is following all legal channels in the case of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden charged with disclosing secret U.S. surveillance programs, and said he is working with other countries to ensure the rule of law is observed.
Obama made his comments to reporters in answer to a question about whether he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure him not to let Snowden leave Russia for another country. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank)
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
April 1 Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.