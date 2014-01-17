By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 17 President Barack Obama on
Friday took a swipe at Edward Snowden, the former U.S. spy
contractor whose revelations about American surveillance
practices tarnished relations with foreign allies and prompted
reforms in Washington.
Obama unveiled those reforms during a long-awaited speech
that balanced pledges to increase privacy protections with a
warning that intelligence gathering would continue.
But the president could not get through his remarks without
mentioning the man who, to the Obama administration's chagrin,
forced its hand in changing the system.
"Given the fact of an open investigation, I'm not going to
dwell on Mr. Snowden's actions or his motivations," Obama said
in his address at the Department of Justice, taking the somewhat
unusual step of mentioning the former National Security Agency
contractor by name.
"I will say that our nation's defense depends in part on the
fidelity of those entrusted with our nation's secrets."
The White House has argued that Snowden - along with other
whistleblowers - had other options for raising concerns about
intelligence practices without making massive and damaging
leaks.
Snowden fled to Hong Kong and then to Russia, where he
currently has asylum. The White House wants him returned to the
United States for prosecution.
"If any individual who objects to government policy can take
it into their own hands to publicly disclose classified
information, then we will not be able to keep our people safe,
or conduct foreign policy," Obama said.
"Moreover, the sensational way in which these disclosures
have come out has often shed more heat than light, while
revealing methods to our adversaries that could impact our
operations in ways that we may not fully understand for years to
come."
Obama noted that only weeks before the Snowden revelations,
the president had called for a "robust" public discussion about
the balance between providing security and protecting personal
liberty.
"What I did not know at the time is that within weeks of my
speech, an avalanche of unauthorized disclosures would spark
controversies at home and abroad that have continued to this
day," he said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu)