* Obama, on European trip, says it will take time to win
back trust
* Obama wants to end bulk storage of phone records by NSA
* Says U.S. is slowly putting in place more checks and
balances
By Adrian Croft
THE HAGUE, March 25 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday that U.S. intelligence agencies were not snooping on
ordinary citizens but admitted it would take time to win back
the trust of European governments and people after revelations
of extensive U.S. surveillance.
Former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden's disclosures
about the sweep of the National Security Agency's monitoring
activities triggered a national debate over privacy rights but
also damaged relations with some European governments.
Obama said one of the aims of his trip to Europe this week
was to reassure allies that he was acting to meet their concerns
by limiting the scope of data-gathering.
"I am confident that everybody in our intelligence agencies
operates in the best of intentions and is not snooping into the
privacy of ordinary Dutch, German, French or American citizens,"
Obama told reporters after a nuclear security summit in The
Hague.
However, Obama said he recognised that "because of these
revelations, there is a process that is taking place where we
have to win back the trust, not just of governments, but more
importantly of ordinary citizens, and that is not going to
happen overnight."
As Obama began his trip to Europe on Monday, a senior
administration official said Obama planned to ask Congress to
end the bulk collection and storage of phone records by the NSA
but allow the government to access the "metadata", which lists
millions of phone calls made in the United States, when needed.
Obama said he was confident that the change "allows us to do
what is necessary in order to deal with the dangers of a
terrorist attack, but does so in a way that addresses some of
the concerns that people have raised".
"I am looking forward to working with Congress to make sure
that we go ahead and pass the enabling legislation quickly so
that we can get on with the business of effective law
enforcement," he said.
CHECKS AND BALANCES
He said this was "an example of us slowly, systematically
putting in more checks, balances, legal processes. The good news
is that I am very confident that it can be achieved."
Allegations in Britain's Guardian newspaper that the United
States had monitored the phone conversations of 35 world leaders
including German Chancellor Angela Merkel caused outrage in
Europe last year. Germany summoned the U.S. ambassador for the
first time in living memory.
In response, Obama in January banned U.S. eavesdropping on
the leaders of close friends and allies, and began reining in
the vast archive of Americans' phone data, seeking to reassure
Americans and foreigners alike that the United States would take
more account of privacy concerns.
He said on Tuesday that, although some coverage of the
Snowden revelations had been sensationalised, fears over privacy
"in this age of the Internet and 'big data'" were justified.
He also voiced faith in strong U.S. ties with Europe, saying
the issue could be an "irritant" but did not define the
relationship.
He said intelligence played a critical role in U.S.
cooperation with other countries in countering terrorism,
nuclear proliferation or human trafficking.
As technology had evolved, however, "the guidelines and
structures that constrain how our intelligence agencies operated
have not kept pace with these events and this technology", he
said.
"There is a danger because of these new technologies that at
some point it could be abused, and that is why I initiated a
broad-based review."
He said U.S. intelligence teams were consulting closely with
counterparts in other nations to ensure there was greater
transparency about U.S. activities.
In an interview with the U.S. Fox network that aired on
Tuesday, NSA Director General Keith Alexander said that under
the administration's proposal the agency would work with
telecommunications companies to retrieve data on "specific
numbers that have a terrorist nexus."
"Rather than us taking all the data, all we're going to get
is that data that directly links to a terrorist's number," he
said on FOX News Channel's "Special Report with Bret Baier."
"This is an approach that I think meets the intent of
protecting our civil liberties and privacy and the security of
this country," he said.
Alexander denied that the NSA listens to all phone calls and
reads all emails.
"I would get more respect if we could do all that. If you
think about all the data that's out there, it's wrong. We don't
do it. We wouldn't do it... not even close."
