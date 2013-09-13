WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The Federal Bureau of
Investigation has issued an alert to petroleum storage operators
to be on the alert for "potential terrorist activities" at fuel
storage plants, a U.S. petroleum marketer industry group told
its members on Friday.
The FBI had no immediate comment on the alert the Petroleum
Marketers Association of America sent to its members. A copy of
the PMAA alert was obtained by Reuters. A senior law enforcement
official in the New York area said he was unaware of any
bulletin or any threat to oil storage plants.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Mark Hosenball; Editing by
Eric Beech)