(Adds details from PMAA alert, no "acute alert" seen)
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. officials have warned
energy companies to be on the alert for "potential terrorist
activities" at fuel storage plants but there were no immediate
threats, an oil industry group told members on Friday.
The Petroleum Marketers Association of America told members
the Federal Bureau of Investigation "is concerned about
terrorists attempting to purchase or steal fuel from a bulk
plant to use in a weapon of mass destruction."
The PMAA said it sent members a message on Friday after the
FBI handed out the warning at an energy conference last week
ahead of the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York and
Washington.
The FBI had no immediate comment.
The PMAA message to members said the FBI warned fuel
marketers should be on alert for new customers who are not from
the area, drivers who are not familiar with truck or vehicle
operations, and people who store fuel in unusual locations or
containers.
A PMAA official said the FBI wrote the alert last year. "It
is not for any recent activity just a list red flags to alert
bulk plant operators of suspicious activity," the official said.
A senior law enforcement official in the New York area said
he was unaware of any alert or any threat to oil storage plants.
A senior national security officer said he was not aware of any
"acute alert" related to fuel storage facilities.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Mark Hosenball; Editing by
Eric Beech and Eric Walsh)