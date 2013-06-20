By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, June 19 The head of a newly revived
federal privacy oversight board pledged on Wednesday to be "as
transparent and public as possible" as the board reviews
recently exposed U.S. government secret surveillance programs.
The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, which has
been largely dormant since 2008, held its first full-fledged
meeting on Wednesday after the Senate confirmed David Medine as
its chairman last month.
The meeting was behind closed doors to review classified
information about the vast and controversial Internet and phone
monitoring programs. But Medine told Reuters that the board is
aiming to hold a public event around July 9 to get legal insight
from experts, academics and advocates.
"Based on what we've learned so far, the board believes
further questions are warranted," said Medine, who previously
was a partner at the law firm WilmerHale and served as an
associate director at the Federal Trade Commission.
Still without formal email, a website or permanent staff,
the five board members have in recent weeks acquired security
clearances and last week, received a classified briefing with
federal authorities including the National Security Agency, the
FBI and the Director of National Intelligence, Medine said.
The top-secret surveillance programs were revealed earlier
this month after former NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked
documents to media outlets showing how the U.S. government uses
vast amounts of phone and internet records to guard against
potential attacks.
The Obama administration and high-profile lawmakers have
defended the programs as vital national security tools that are
vigorously overseen by the administration, Congress and a
special court.
Privacy advocates have argued they infringe on Americans'
civil liberties and say the oversight is insufficient.
Obama said earlier this week that he plans to meet with the
privacy board to discuss ways to balance the need for U.S.
surveillance with privacy concerns.
The board, established at the recommendation of the 9/11
Commission in 2004, is an independent watchdog that resides
within the executive branch and is tasked with ensuring that
U.S. anti-terrorism activity respects Americans' privacy.
A civil liberties advocate said the board will largely be
charting new territory with its review.
"The board has been defunct for so long, so I don't think
that we have any precedent for how something like this plays
out," said Michelle Richardson, legislative counsel at the
American Civil Liberties Union.
The president nominates members to the bipartisan board, who
must then be confirmed by the Senate. President Barack Obama did
not nominate his first two choices until December 2010, then a
year later put forward three more names.
Beside Medine, the other current members are: Rachel Brand,
former lawyer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and at the Justice
Department; Elisebeth Collins Cook, a lawyer and former
assistant attorney general at the Justice Department; James
Dempsey, former public policy vice president at the Center for
Democracy and Technology; and Patricia Wald, a former federal
appeals court judge.
FIGHT FOR ACCESS
Medine withheld judgment on Wednesday about the surveillance
programs, saying the board will continue to study them and
eventually issue a report and recommendations.
He did not speculate on the timing but pledged to be "as
transparent and public about these issues as possible."
Both he and civil liberties advocates acknowledge the
board's transparency is limited by the classified status of much
of the data about the programs. But Medine said Obama has asked
the government to declassify as much as possible.
A 2007 law restructured the board to be independent of the
White House and gave it power to request subpoenas for the
private sector. It also required all executive branch agencies
to comply with the board's requests for reports, records and
various other documents.
"We have been doing and plan to do it," Medine said, when
asked whether the oversight board was exercising that power over
federal agencies. "The executive branch has been very responsive
to our requests," he added.
Civil liberties advocates are cautiously optimistic the
board will shed more light on the surveillance programs.
"I think the key will be how fast can they staff up, how
hard will they be willing to fight for the access to information
and what type of leverage they'll be able to exercise to make
more information public," said ACLU's Richardson.
The ACLU, in coalition with 33 other advocacy groups, on
Tuesday wrote to Medine and his colleagues, seeking more
transparency of the legal standards involved in the issue.
The letter, reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday, urged the
board to ask Obama for public disclosure of sufficient
information for Americans "to understand the existing legal
authorities for national security surveillance of Americans and
the administration's interpretation of their scope."
