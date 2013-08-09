WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it had ordered the evacuation of all non-essential staff from the U.S. consulate in Lahore, Pakistan, following a terrorism threat.

"We are undertaking this drawdown due to concerns about credible threat information specific to the U.S. Consulate in Lahore," a senior State Department official said in a statement.

The State Department also warned U.S. citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Pakistan following the threat. (Reporting by Paul Eckert and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler and Mohmmad Zargham)