June 23 The United States has revoked the passport of former national security contractor Edward Snowden, an official source familiar with the decision said on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear how Snowden was able to travel, and the official offered no details. An aircraft thought to be carrying him landed in Moscow on Sunday after Hong Kong let the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor leave the territory, despite Washington's efforts to extradite him to face espionage charges.

(Editing by Bill Trott)