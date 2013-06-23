June 23 The United States has revoked the
passport of former national security contractor Edward Snowden,
an official source familiar with the decision said on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear how Snowden was able to travel,
and the official offered no details. An aircraft thought to be
carrying him landed in Moscow on Sunday after Hong Kong let the
former U.S. National Security Agency contractor leave the
territory, despite Washington's efforts to extradite him to face
espionage charges.
