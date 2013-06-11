(Updates totals of electronic petitions)
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, June 10 A petition to pardon Edward
Snowden, who has acknowledged leaking secret documents from the
U.S. National Security Agency, had attracted more than 30,000
electronic signatures by Monday evening, one day after it was
posted on the White House website.
"Edward Snowden is a national hero and should be immediately
issued a full, free and absolute pardon for any crimes he has
committed or may have committed related to blowing the whistle
on secret NSA surveillance programs," read the petition created
by "P.M." of Rochester, New York, on Sunday.
Snowden, an outside contractor for the NSA, announced in a
video on Sunday from Hong Kong that he was the source of leaks
about the ultra-secret agency's surveillance programs. By
Monday, he had dropped out of sight and was expected to be at
the center of an extradition battle to face U.S. legal charges.
The NSA has requested a criminal probe into the leaks and,
on Sunday, the U.S. Justice Department said it was in the
initial stages of a criminal investigation.
If the petition gains 100,000 signatures by July 9, the
White House will review it, forward it to policy experts and
issue an official response as part of the Obama administration's
"We the People" effort to engage Americans in government.
White House spokesman Jay Carney declined to comment on
Snowden's status at Monday's briefing: "When it comes to the
petitions, we obviously will wait a threshold being crossed
before we respond to it. That threshold has not been crossed.
... Assessments are being made more broadly about the damage
done here by the appropriate authorities."
The Snowden pardon petition was by far the most popular
among those created recently on the White House site here,
followed by one demanding President Barack Obama's resignation,
with nearly 14,400 signatures.
A petition calling for the full or partial repeal of the
Patriot Act "in order to stop secret, warrantless collection of
data," had over 7,000 signatures.
A petition challenging Obama to a live, public debate with
Snowden had just over 1,900 signatures by Monday evening, while
one to free Bradley Manning, the U.S. soldier accused of passing
classified files to WikiLeaks, had more than 2,000.
Manning, a U.S. Army private first class charged with the
biggest leak of classified files in U.S. history, was in the
second week of his court-martial on Monday at Fort Meade,
Maryland.
(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Karey Van Hall and
Sandra Maler)