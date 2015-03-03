By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 3
NEW YORK, March 3 A Vietnamese man charged with
helping militants in Yemen affiliated with al Qaeda has been
extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom, U.S.
prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Minh Quang Pham, 32, arrived in the United States on
Thursday and made his first appearance before a Manhattan
federal magistrate judge on Monday, Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara said.
Pham's arrival came after a U.K. court last month denied his
bid to challenge his extradition. He is expected to appear in
court Wednesday for an arraignment, at which time he will enter
a plea.
A lawyer for Pham did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
He was arrested in 2012 as U.S. prosecutors unveiled an
indictment charging him with providing material support to, and
receiving military training from, al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula.
Prosecutors said Pham in December 2010 traveled from the
United Kingdom to Yemen and took an oath of allegiance to the
militant group.
The United States considers the Yemen-based group a
terrorist organization.
Pham spent a year in Yemen before returning to the United
Kingdom in 2011, the indictment said. While in Yemen, Pham
received "military-type" training and helped with the group's
online propaganda, prosecutors said.
"During the half year he spent in Yemen, Pham allegedly
vowed to wage jihad, swore bayat, and provided material support
to high-level AQAP members, almost always brandishing a
Kalashnikov rifle," Bharara said in a statement.
While in Yemen, Pham also worked alongside two U.S.
citizens, prosecutors said.
Those Americans included one matching the description of
Samir Khan, who served as editor of the organization's magazine
"Inspire." Khan died in a U.S. drone strike in 2011.
If convicted on all five counts in the indictment, Pham
faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory
minimum term of 40 years.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)