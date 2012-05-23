(Adds details on passenger)
By Chris Francescani
May 23 The passenger who said she had a
surgically-implanted device in her body and caused a US Airways
jetliner flying across the North Atlantic to divert to Maine
will not face criminal charges in the security scare,
prosecutors said on Wednesday.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty said Lucie Zeeko Marigot, 41,
a French citizen originally from Cameroon, would be taken into
custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and returned to
France.
The announcement comes a day after her suspicious behavior
prompted a US Airways flight from Paris to Charlotte, North
Carolina carrying 188 people to make an unscheduled landing in
Bangor, trailed by two F-15 fighter escorts that had been
scrambled as the plane approached the coast.
Authorities detained and interviewed Marigot as soon as the
plane was safely on the ground.
At a hearing Wednesday before a U.S. District Magistrate
judge in Portland, Maine, Delahanty said Marigot had given a
note to flight attendants that mentioned the surgically
implanted device along with a book she wrote "that details her
personal story."
The note, written in French, sought help and stated that she
had "an object in her body that is out of my control," according
to a statement from Delahanty.
The prosecutor quoted the woman as writing that she was
"simply a victim of a group of doctors."
A passenger on the flight, Jack Stevens, 78, a corporate
attorney from Asheville, N.C. who was returning from a trip to
Paris with his wife, said he was sitting three rows behind
Marigot.
About four and a half hours into the flight a crewmember
approached Marigot, who Stevens described as a full-figured,
light-skinned African woman with hair "almost down to her
waist."
Stevens, in an interview with Reuters, said there was no
confrontation between the crewmember and Marigot. "It was done
unobtrusively," he said. "Next thing I know the two of them were
walking back down the aisle. It was just odd."
Soon after, he said, the pilot asked if there were any
physicians on the plane. Authorities have said two doctors
aboard the flight examined the woman and determined she did not
have the sort of scars that would have resulted from any kind of
implant.
According to Stevens, the pilot told passengers the plane
would have to make an unscheduled stop to refuel because of
unexpectedly strong headwinds.
"After we landed the pilot came on the intercom and 'fessed
up," Stevens said. The pilot said he has been asked to "make
that little white lie,'" according to Stevens, who said there
was no discernable outrage from passengers.
The diversion came on the heels of a recent disclosure of a
foiled plot by al Qaeda's Yemeni affiliate to bomb a U.S.-bound
plane, raising concerns about continued extremist interest in
targeting aviation.
Stevens said, however, there was not a great deal of alarm
on board. "Kind of small potatoes. I don't think anybody had the
notion that she was on board carrying a bomb. That was the last
thing anybody was that we were in any danger."
