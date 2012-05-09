WASHINGTON May 8 A bomber from the al Qaeda
affiliate in Yemen sent to blow up a U.S.-bound airliner last
month was actually a double agent who infiltrated the group and
volunteered for the suicide mission, U.S. media reported on
Tuesday.
Working closely with the CIA, Saudi Arabia's intelligence
agency placed the operative inside al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula, or AQAP, with the goal of convincing his handlers to
give him a new type of non-metallic bomb for the mission, the
Los Angeles Times reported.
Western intelligence agencies have identified AQAP as among
the most dangerous and determined al Qaeda affiliates in the
world, dedicated in part to attacks on the West.
The explosive device was intended to be smuggled aboard an
aircraft undetected and then detonated.
The double agent arranged instead to deliver the device to
U.S. and other intelligence authorities waiting outside Yemen,
the LA Times reported. The agent arrived safely in an
unidentified country and is being debriefed.
Experts at the FBI's bomb laboratory in Quantico, Virginia,
are now analyzing the device to determine if it really could
have evaded airport security, the newspaper said.
If such a device could be brought on board an aircraft, it
could in theory be detonated without the knowledge of aircraft
passengers and crew.
The main charge was a high-grade military explosive that
"undoubtedly would have brought down an aircraft," the New York
Times reported, citing a senior American official.
It appeared to be an upgraded version of the so-called
"underwear bomb" that failed to down a passenger jet over
Detroit on Christmas Day 2009, the LA Times said.
"Like that bomb, this device bears the forensic signature of
feared al Qaeda bomb maker Ibrahim Hassan Asiri," who is
believed to be hiding in Yemen, the LA Times Web site reported.
The operation relied not on the high-tech and satellite
surveillance for which the CIA has been known in recent years,
but old-fashioned human intelligence work.
It did, however, produce intelligence that helped the CIA
locate top al Qaeda operative Fahd al-Qasaa, who was killed on
Sunday when a CIA drone targeted him with a missile as he
stepped out of his car in Yemen, the newspapers reported.
Qasaa was thought by intelligence analysts to have played a
role in the bombing of guided missile destroyer USS Cole in a
Yemeni port in 2000.
