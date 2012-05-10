* Rogers says first briefed on foiled bomb plot Monday
* U.S. intelligence official says 'internal review' begun
* Concern bomb maker in Yemen made more than one device
By Tabassum Zakaria and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, May 9 The head of a congressional
intelligence panel said on Wednesday he was concerned that the
Obama administration did not brief members of Congress earlier
about the foiled underwear bomb plot and said it raised a whiff
of election-year politics.
The comments by Mike Rogers, chairman of the House of
Representatives intelligence committee, came as a senior U.S.
intelligence official said the intelligence community has begun
an "internal review" into possible leaks of classified
information about the "underwear bomb" operation. The review is
not considered at this point to be an investigation, which would
have criminal implications.
Rogers, a Republican who heads the House panel that conducts
oversight of U.S. intelligence agencies and operations, said
not informing Congress about covert operations would break the
law and he was starting a preliminary review. Rogers said he was
first informed about the foiled plot on Monday and added that it
should have been brought to his attention much earlier.
U.S. officials revealed publicly on Monday that the group Al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, tried to arm a suicide
bomber with a non-metallic device, an upgraded version of the
"underwear bomb" carried onto a Detroit-bound plane on Christmas
Day 2009.
They said the plot was foiled by the CIA and allied foreign
intelligence services. Officials say the intelligence operation
was revealed prematurely because of a media report.
"Our concern is the fact that it was leaked, and we need to
determine if there was a conscious decision not to engage the
intelligence committee, because by statute they are supposed
to," Rogers said in a telephone interview.
"If it wasn't covert action, it was close to covert action,
which means the committees are supposed to be notified and
involved and we weren't and that troubles me. I've never seen
this before, by the way," Rogers said.
Preston Golson, a CIA spokesman, responded: "CIA works very
hard to keep Congress informed; we take that responsibility very
seriously."
OPERATION REVEALED PREMATURELY
Rogers said he was conducting a "preliminary review" of the
media leak and the decision not to brief Congress earlier.
"It's the funny season," Rogers said. "I hope it hasn't, but
it sure smacks of some chest-thumping in a political narrative,
and that is really dangerous stuff when people decide that they
are going to do that."
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
rejected the contention that publication of the
counter-terrorism success was politically motivated.
"This is just totally wrong," the official said. "First of
all, the notion that this was an intentional leak is ludicrous.
We actually fought to prevent this information from coming out."
The premature revelation of the operation had consequences,
Rogers said.
"This is one of those things that shouldn't have been talked
about because this operation could have gone on for some time
and it would have been important to find out the full length of
that operation versus when it was cut off by a leak," he said.
Another U.S. official said the CIA and foreign partners
running the intelligence operation which turned up the improved
underwear bomb had intended for the undercover informant to
continue his work for some time to come, but this plan was
abandoned when it became clear too much information had leaked
to the media.
Two U.S. sources differed on how much damage was done, with
one saying a lot of damage was done and another saying the major
objective of the operation was accomplished with the seizure of
the bomb.
The FBI at its lab at Quantico, Virginia, was studying the
device, which U.S. officials say bears the hallmarks of fugitive
Saudi militant Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, suspected of being a
bomb-maker working with AQAP.
Rogers and other U.S. officials said while there was no
concrete evidence, there was some concern that other bombs were
manufactured. "I don't think there is anything specific. ... But
you know through the way that they do their processes it is
likely that they didn't build just one," Rogers said.
"No one can look you in the eye and say I know there is
more, but you can come to a high degree of confidence that they
didn't just build one because we know how they did it before."
He said AQAP keeps trying to attack the U.S. air
transportation system because "they think of it as a spectacular
event that they understand would have economic consequences as
well as terror consequences. In their mind it's a two-fer."
(Editing by Todd Eastham and Eric Walsh)