* Security changes made after similar 2009 device - U.S.
officials
* Explosive device being studied to prevent future attempts
(Updates with details, comments throughout)
By Mark Hosenball and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, May 8 The would-be suicide bomber in
a plot by al Qaeda's Yemeni affiliate was planted in the group
by an allied intelligence agency or turned into an informant
early in the conspiracy, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.
The CIA and its foreign partners tracked the plot for
several weeks and then managed to get the informant to deliver
the bomb outside Yemen, possibly to Saudi Arabia or the United
Arab Emirates, sources said.
U.S. intelligence officials wanted to keep a lid on details
of how the plot was uncovered to make sure the informant and the
family was safe. Sources said the informant was believed to be
connected to a foreign intelligence agency allied with the CIA.
The New York Times reported the would-be suicide bomber was
an intelligence agent for Saudi Arabia who volunteered for the
mission to detonate the bomb aboard a U.S.-bound airliner.
The plot was publicly revealed on Monday.
U.S. and allied intelligence agencies in the last 10 days
seized an explosive device that was an improved version of the
"underwear bomb" in a failed Christmas Day 2009 airline bombing
attempt over Detroit, American officials said
The plot to introduce the bomb aboard an aircraft was the
work of Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP,
considered the group's most dangerous offshoot, U.S. officials
said.
The latest device appeared to be similar to the work of
fugitive Saudi militant Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri, who U.S.
sources believe is a bomb-maker working with AQAP. The FBI was
studying the device to help prevent any future bombing attempts.
"The FBI has possession of the device and is analyzing it,
which is a considerable intelligence benefit," said Senator
Susan Collins, senior Republican on the Homeland Security
Committee.
The Transportation Security Administration "also will be
able to examine the device to test whether or not it would have
been detected, and make adjustments to improve the chances that
similar devices would be detected," she said in an email.
NON-METALLIC DETECTION
U.S. security measures could detect a non-metallic bomb like
the one in the latest plot, but technology such as body scanners
is not deployed at all U.S. airports, Obama administration
officials said.
There was no immediate sign the administration was ordering
changes in aviation security procedures. The plot never came
close to fruition and no aircraft was in danger, officials said.
The Department of Homeland Security emphasized the
importance of security measures to air carriers and foreign
government partners in guidance that reiterated and updated
existing security guidelines and encouraged continued vigilance,
a DHS official said.
Security steps taken since the failed 2009 attempt, in which
a similar device was carried onto a plane by Nigerian militant,
Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, "would have been able to prevent this
device from bringing down an airplane," the official said.
Senator Saxby Chambliss, the senior Republican on the
intelligence committee, said the plot was a reminder of how
committed AQAP was to attacking Americans. "Once again we've
seen they think we are vulnerable through the airways. That's
why we give such emphasis to the screening process," he said.
Other U.S. officials said airport metal detectors probably
would have trouble spotting a device that had no metal parts.
But airport body scanners, which use light doses of
radiation to scan through a passenger's clothes, ought to be
able to detect "anomalies" which could then be further examined
in a hands-on, pat down search, they said.
According to the Transportation Security Administration,
about 700 full-body scanners have been deployed at more than 180
airports in the United States since 2007. However, there are
about 450 airports that have federal security, according to the
TSA.
"Air travel is safer today than it has been since the
September 11 attacks," said Senate Homeland Security Committee
Chairman Joseph Lieberman, citing improved screening
technologies like full-body scanners, checkpoints and dogs.
Security at international airports, which varies widely from
country to country, is an additional concern for U.S.
authorities.
An American official said in the past, militant groups in
the Middle East had succeeded in obtaining western
counter-terrorism technology, including airport screening
devices. Militants then used the equipment to test designs of
potential bombs to see whether the equipment detected them.
Sheldon Jacobson, a University of Illinois professor and
expert in aviation security, said airline security should not
change in response to the recent plot.
"The most important lesson to be learned from this finding
is that intelligence information is what prevented this incident
from escalating into an actual event," he said.
"More intrusive, indiscriminate airport screening is the
worst possible response, and will ultimately make the entire air
system less secure for all."
(Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs, Susan Heavey, Vicki
Allen and Donna Smith; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Christopher Wilson)