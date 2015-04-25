(Adds law enforcement official, paragraph 2, Homeland Security
Secretary Jeh Johnson declining to comment, last paragraph)
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI) is investigating a possible Islamic
State-inspired terrorism plot in the United States, CNN reported
on Saturday, quoting law enforcement officials.
A Federal law enforcement official who asked not to be named
said there was a known threat to Los Angeles International
Airport, but did not say whether this was a new threat or was
associated with Islamic State.
CNN said the investigation started after intercepted
communication and other intelligence information that led
officials to believe that a plot could be under way.
The network quoted an official as saying the plot focused on
parts of California and that officials there had stepped up
security.
The Transportation Security Administration had also alerted
local law enforcement agencies responsible for security around
airports in the state although the possible threat was not
necessarily related to aviation, CNN said.
It added that some U.S. cities had increased their security,
but gave no further details.
No one at the FBI was immediately available to comment.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson also declined to comment
on the reported threat to Las Angeles airport.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler and Mark Hosenball)