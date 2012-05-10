* U.S. president says was briefed in April
* Obama says not a surprise that al Qaeda still at work
WASHINGTON May 10 U.S. President Barack Obama
was not surprised that al Qaeda bomb makers were still
determined to attack civilians, he said in a television
interview that aired on Thursday, days after reports of a foiled
airplane suicide bomber plot in the Middle East.
Obama told ABC News in an interview taped on Wednesday that
he was briefed on the would-be suicide mission in April, adding
that officials stayed on top of the situation and that lives and
airplanes were never at risk.
"I don't think it should be any surprise. I've been very
clear that - even with the death of (Osama) bin Laden, even as
weakened as Al Qaeda is - if you have a bunch of extremists who
are adamant about trying to kill civilians than we are going to
have to maintain constant vigilance and create a whole series of
layers of protection and barriers," he said in an interview.
"We were on top of this the entire time. At no point were
American lives in danger or American aircraft in danger," he
added.
Details emerged earlier this week about the plot, which
involved a would-be suicide bomber who was planted in al Qaeda's
Yemeni affiliate by an allied intelligence agency or turned into
an informant early in the conspiracy.
Obama said while security experts were able to foil the plot
and that the nation's law enforcement, military and intelligence
officers have continued to improve, that officials would have to
continue to remain vigilant to protect the public.
"It's an indication of success, but it's not a reason to be
complacent," he told ABC in a wide-raging interview that also
made news for Obama's support of gay marriage.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Paul Simao)