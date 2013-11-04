By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. government is open to
some changes to how it conducts its phone and Internet
surveillance programs as long as they do not undermine the
programs' effectiveness, U.S. officials told a privacy oversight
board on Monday.
How exactly the U.S. phone and online data-gathering
programs could strike such a balance - helping thwart terrorist
plots while also protecting Americans' privacy - is under review
by the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board.
Established at the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission in
2004, the five-member board is an independent watchdog within
the government's executive branch. It is studying U.S.
intelligence surveillance programs in light of recent
disclosures that have raised concerns about lax privacy
protections.
No timeline has been set for the board's work, but
ultimately it will issue a report to President Barack Obama and
Congress on the legal standards now used for online and phone
spying by U.S. intelligence agencies and what reforms may best
ensure Americans' privacy is protected.
"I think we've learned a lot about some potential reforms
that the government was amenable to," the board's Chairman David
Medine said on Monday after a public hearing with officials from
the National Security Agency, FBI, Office of the Director of
National Intelligence and Justice Department.
Medine said he saw some openness from government officials
about updating some privacy protections for foreigners and
changing how long the government keeps the records it collects.
U.S. classified phone and Internet surveillance programs are
under growing scrutiny due to leaks by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden. Lawmakers are debating several proposed changes
to the legal standards governing how much data the NSA gathers,
how long it is kept and how it gets accessed.
SURVEILLANCE WORRIES
Privacy advocates worry that the programs aimed at tracking
down foreign terrorists also scoop up private data about
Americans, and U.S. allies like German Chancellor Angela Merkel
have complained about surveillance of their communications.
"We are open to consideration of a variety of possible
reforms to the program so long as they don't eliminate its
utility," said DNI General Counsel Robert Litt.
That caveat, of course, poses a complex challenge for any
proposed reform as national security leaders say NSA's data
gathering is a vital tool for protecting the nation.
Litt said Snowden's disclosures about NSA programs have made
the programs "at least potentially less useful" and putting new
heavy restrictions on collection of records could threaten the
success of intelligence gathering.
Without easy access to telephone records and the ability to
quickly see patterns, for instance, "We'd be less agile, we'd be
less informed, we'd be less focused," FBI Acting General Counsel
Patrick Kelley told the board. "We think that as a result, we'd
be a lot less effective at preventing the attacks that the
American people would want us to prevent."
Officials reiterated reassurances that the collection of
so-called metadata about who called whom means there is no
analysis of actual content and that the level of multi-agency
oversight that involves a court is "extraordinary" compared to
other countries.
But Medine noted that the officials showed some openness to
several changes, such as changing the length of time that the
government keeps metadata to three years from five.
Another was changing from three to two the maximum number of
so-called "hops" from one person's telephone record to another's
in order to track down a potential target. Third was extending
more privacy protections to foreign citizens.
However, the officials pushed back against a proposal to
require warrants for accessing the collected database of
records, calling it a "novel approach" to restricting access to
lawfully obtained data.
Litt also said the U.S. government has expressed openness to
changing the operation of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Court that oversees NSA eavesdropping procedures to allow some
type of involvement of a third party, or amicus, but said
practical and legal concerns remained.
Administration officials repeated their opposition to
disclosures of how many reports of a particular kind the
government issues to specific companies, saying they would help
foreign adversaries to adapt their methods and avoid being
caught.
"I think you're seeing an effort by the executive branch to
be as transparent as possible under the circumstances," said NSA
General Counsel Rajesh De.