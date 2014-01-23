WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. National Security
Agency's bulk collection of phone records provides only minimal
benefits to countering terrorism, is illegal and should end, a
federal privacy watchdog said in a report to be released on
Thursday, according to media reports.
The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, an
independent government agency, has shared its conclusions with
President Barack Obama, according to reports in the New York
Times and Washington Post. The board was not immediately
available for comment.
Its conclusion goes further than Obama, who said in a speech
on Friday that he thought the NSA's database of records should
be moved out of government hands but did not call for an
outright halt to the program.
Members of Congress are divided about the value and legality
of the program, which collects data on millions of phone calls
made in the United States but not the content of the calls. The
report could add ammunition to those lawmakers seeking an end to
the program.
"We have not identified a single instance involving a threat
to the United States in which the telephone records program made
a concrete difference in the outcome of a counter terrorism
investigation," the board said, according to the newspapers.
The board concluded that the NSA collection raises
constitutional concerns with regard to U.S. citizens' rights of
speech, association and privacy.
"The connections revealed by the extensive database of
telephone records gathered under the program will necessarily
include relationships established among individuals and groups
for political, religious, and other expressive purposes," the
board said, according to the Times and Post.
"Compelled disclosure to the government of information
revealing these associations can have a chilling effect on the
exercise of First Amendment rights," the board said.
The five-member board was not unanimous on the issue of
ending bulk collection. Two members concluded that the program,
if modified to include additional privacy protections, should
continue, the newspapers said.
(Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Stephen Powell)