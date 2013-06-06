WASHINGTON, June 6 Representatives of U.S.
intelligence agencies involved in a government program to gather
Americans' telephone records came to Capitol Hill on Thursday to
brief senators on the program.
Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican member of the Senate
Intelligence Committee, said on Thursday: "All the major
intelligence organizations that are involved in this process
were present."
He spoke to reporters after leaving a closed-door briefing
for the panel.
Asked if he thought there was abuse, Rubio said, "There are
always ways to improve any program."
The regularly scheduled meeting of the intelligence
committee was opened to all 100 senators after the news of the
program was first reported by the Guardian newspaper.
The Guardian on Wednesday published a secret court order
related to the collection of records of millions of customers of
Verizon Communications.
Rubio said the Guardian report was not completely accurate,
but said it is difficult to balance privacy and security issues.
"Programs like this have great utility and on the other
hand, the American people want to feel confident that their
government isn't watching them," the Florida senator said.
(Reporting By Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)