(Adds details of briefing throughout)
WASHINGTON, June 6 Representatives of U.S.
intelligence agencies involved in a government program to gather
Americans' telephone records went to Capitol Hill on Thursday to
brief senators on the scheme.
Robert Litt, general counsel of the Office of the Director
of National Intelligence; James Cole, the deputy attorney
general; Sean Joyce, the deputy director of the FBI, and Chris
Inglis, the deputy director of the National Security Agency,
conducted the briefing, said Dianne Feinstein, chairwoman of the
Senate Intelligence Committee.
The hastily arranged session lasted for about 2-1/2 hours
and was attended by 27 members of the 100-member Senate.
Feinstein said several other senators had asked for a
special session after Britain's Guardian newspaper published a
secret court order related to the collection of records of
millions of customers of Verizon Communications.
"Members ... made comments they were astonished they didn't
know this was happening," she told reporters.
The report added new fuel to a fire raging in the United
States over how to balance privacy rights and civil liberties
with concerns about national security.
Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican member of the intelligence
committee, told reporters after leaving the briefing that the
Guardian report was not completely accurate, but said it is
difficult to balance privacy and security issues.
Asked if he thought there was abuse, Rubio said, "There are
always ways to improve any program."
The intelligence committee, one of the congressional panels
that oversees the telephone records program, had been scheduled
to hold a regular meeting on Thursday.
(Reporting By Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Christopher Wilson)