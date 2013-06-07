* PRISM monitoring program raises privacy concerns
* Government said to tap into companies' central servers
* Program started under Bush, expanded under Obama
WASHINGTON, June 7 Reports of sweeping U.S.
government surveillance of Americans' phone and Internet
activity put the Obama administration on the defensive on
Friday, adding pressure on President Barack Obama to explain why
such tactics are necessary.
The Washington Post reported late on Thursday that federal
authorities have been tapping into the central servers of
companies including Google, Apple and Facebook to gain access to
emails, photos and other files allowing analysts to track a
person's movements and contacts.
That added to privacy concerns sparked by a report in
Britain's Guardian newspaper that the National Security Agency
(NSA) had been mining phone records from millions of customers
of a subsidiary of Verizon Communications.
Obama, who pledged to run the most transparent
administration in U.S. history, did not mention the surveillance
furor in two meetings with supporters on Thursday evening.
He may be forced to broach the subject during his meetings
with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a California summit on
Friday, in which U.S. concerns about alleged Chinese hacking of
American secrets were expected to be high on the agenda.
Members of the U.S. Congress are routinely briefed by the
NSA on secret surveillance programs, but it is not yet clear how
much they knew about the widespread surveillance of private
Internet activity reported by the Washington Post.
Representative Henry Waxman, a California Democrat, said on
Friday he thought the administration had good intentions but
stressed the program was "just too broad an over-reach."
"I think there ought to be some connection to suspicion,
otherwise we can say that any intrusion on all of our privacy is
justified for the times that we will catch the few terrorists,"
Waxman told MSNBC. "Good intentions are not enough. We need
protections against government intrusion that goes too far."
"PRISM" SURVEILLANCE PROGRAM
The Washington Post said the surveillance program involving
firms including Microsoft, Skype and YouTube, code-named PRISM
and established under Republican President George W. Bush in
2007, had seen "exponential growth" under the Democratic Obama
administration.
It said the NSA increasingly relies on PRISM as a source of
raw material for its intelligence reports.
James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, said
the report contained "numerous inaccuracies," and some of the
companies identified by the Washington Post denied that the NSA
and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) had "direct access"
to their central servers.
Microsoft said it does not voluntarily participate in
government data collection and only complies "with orders for
requests about specific accounts or identifiers."
Erwin Chemerinsky, a law professor at the University of
California Irvine, said the program was "deeply disturbing" and
went beyond what was constitutionally acceptable.
"It is a huge gathering of information by the federal
government. The argument that it protects national security is
unpersuasive," he said.
The White House sought on Thursday to defend the National
Security Agency's secret collection of telephone records from
millions of Americans as a "critical tool" to prevent attacks.
National Intelligence Director James Clapper said the data was
only used in specific investigations of non-U.S. citizens.