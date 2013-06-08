* "Think we've struck the right balance," Obama says
* Emphasizes that Congress was briefed on surveillance
* Some lawmakers see need to review surveillance programs
By Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7 President Barack Obama
on Friday staunchly defended the sweeping U.S. government
surveillance of Americans' phone and internet activity, calling
it a "modest encroachment" on privacy that was necessary to
defend the United States from attack.
"Nobody is listening to your telephone calls. That's not
what this program is about," Obama told reporters during a visit
to California's Silicon Valley. He emphasized that the secret
surveillance programs were supervised by federal judges and
authorized by Congress, which had been briefed on the details.
Obama's comments came after reports this week in Britain's
Guardian newspaper and the Washington Post revealed that the
National Security Agency and the FBI had secretly conducted
surveillance of Americans' telephone and internet communications
activities far beyond what had been made public.
The reports triggered a broad debate about privacy rights
and the proper limits of government surveillance in the
aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
They also sent White House officials and congressional leaders
scrambling to explain why the government needs to collect
information on trillions of phone calls and internet
communications.
"In the abstract you can complain about Big Brother and how
this is a potential program run amok, but when you actually look
at the details, I think we've struck the right balance," Obama
said, noting that a secret federal court reviews requests for
surveillance and that Congress is briefed on such activity.
He acknowledged having "a healthy skepticism" about the
programs before he was first elected in 2008, but that he had
since come to the conclusion that such "modest encroachments on
privacy" were worth it.
"You can't have 100 percent security and also then have 100
percent privacy and zero inconvenience," Obama said. "We're
going to have to make some choices as a society. ... There are
trade-offs involved."
U.S. law enforcement and security officials said the
government was likely to open a criminal investigation into the
leaking of the highly classified documents on the programs to
the Post and Guardian.
The officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly,
said the agencies that normally conduct such investigations,
including the FBI and Justice Department, were expecting a probe
into the leaks.
Obama's administration was already embroiled in other
privacy controversies involving the searches of telephone
records for Associated Press reporters and the phone records and
emails of a Fox News reporter as part of leak investigations.
Those controversies, along with a scandal over the Internal
Revenue Service's targeting of conservative groups for extra tax
scrutiny and questions about the handling of last year's deadly
attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, have
cast a cloud over Obama's second term and his pursuit of budget
and immigration reform deals with Republicans.
TAPPING INTERNET TRAFFIC
The Post reported late on Thursday that U.S. authorities had
been tapping into the central servers of nine internet companies
- including Google, Apple, Yahoo and
Facebook - to gain access to emails, photographs and
other documents and files that would allow analysts to track a
person's movements and contacts.
Hours earlier, the Guardian reported that the NSA had been
mining phone records from millions of customers of a subsidiary
of Verizon Communications. The Wall Street Journal
subsequently reported that the monitoring also included AT&T Inc
and Sprint Nextel Corp customers, and that the
agency also had cataloged credit-card transactions.
The relationship between the government's surveillance
program and the internet companies remained murky on Friday.
Some of the companies named by the Post - Google, Apple,
Yahoo and Facebook - denied that the government was able to tap
directly into their central servers, as the newspaper reported.
Microsoft said it did not voluntarily participate in any
government data collection and only complied "with orders for
requests about specific accounts or identifiers."
Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg posted a
statement saying: "We have never received a blanket request or
court order from any government agency asking for information or
metadata in bulk, like the one Verizon reportedly received. And
if we did, we would fight it aggressively."
The statements from the technology companies seemed to
suggest the government had gone to the secret Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court to obtain orders to force
cooperation from some or all of the internet companies.
U.S. officials described the government's collection of
trillions of pieces of "metadata" as an effort to build a giant
database of communications that can be used as a research tool
for investigators when they receive a tip that a foreign
terrorism suspect is plotting to attack America.
Such data can be used to track suspects and their
communications with others, analysts said. But if investigators
want to track people more closely - such as by listening to
their phone calls or reading their emails - another court
warrant is required.
Obama emphasized that point in describing how his
administration had instituted audits of the programs and
expanded safeguards designed to ensure they did not overstep
their authority.
The programs "do not involve listening to people's phone
calls, do not involve reading the emails of U.S. citizens or
U.S. residents, absent further action by a federal court that is
entirely consistent with what we would do, for example, in a
criminal investigation," he said.
The program to collect emails helped foil an Islamist
militant plot to bomb the New York City subway system in 2009,
U.S. government sources said. They said that was the plot cited
by Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the House of
Representatives Intelligence Committee, on Thursday in defense
of the surveillance effort.
'SPEAK UP'
Obama challenged members of Congress who did not agree with
the effort to "speak up. We're happy to have that debate."
Congressional criticism has been muted, with some Republican
and Democrats questioning the programs but most leaders in both
parties defending them and saying Congress had been kept
informed of their progress.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat,
defended on Friday the government's surveillance of phone and
internet activity while acknowledging the public's concerns.
"This program, as imperfect as it might be, has done so much
to keep America safe. We need to keep the program, so that it
can move forward," Reid said in an interview with the
Spanish-language network Univision that will air on Sunday.
Members of Congress are routinely briefed by the NSA on
secret surveillance programs, but it is not clear how much they
knew about the widespread surveillance of internet activity.
Representative Steve Israel, a New York Democrat, said there
should be a review of the operations of the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Courts that oversee and approve the programs.
"Are they working? I think we have to open that process up a
little bit more," he said on MSNBC.
Representative Henry Waxman, a California Democrat, said he
thought the administration had good intentions but that the
program was "just too broad an overreach."
"I think there ought to be some connection to suspicion,
otherwise we can say that any intrusion on all of our privacy is
justified for the times that we will catch the few terrorists,"
Waxman told MSNBC.
'EXPONENTIAL GROWTH' UNDER OBAMA
Obama may have to broach the subject of surveillance during
his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a California
summit on Friday. U.S. concerns about alleged Chinese hacking of
American secrets were expected to be high on the agenda.
The Washington Post said the surveillance program involving
internet firms, code-named PRISM and established under
Republican President George W. Bush in 2007, had seen
"exponential growth" under Obama, a Democrat. It said the NSA
increasingly relied on PRISM as a source of raw material for
daily intelligence reports to the president.
Erwin Chemerinsky, a law professor at the University of
California, Irvine, called the program "deeply disturbing" and
beyond what should be constitutionally acceptable.
"It is a huge gathering of information by the federal
government. The argument that it protects national security is
unpersuasive," he said.
The surveillance disclosures have become a subject of humor
on the internet. The Huffington Post, suggesting Obama's
security policies had begun to mirror those of his
much-criticized predecessor, Bush, greeted readers with a
photoshop melding of their pictures with a headline: "George W.
Obama."
On YouTube, there was a parody of Verizon's "Can you hear me
now?" commercials, with Obama's voice answering in a refrain of
his 2008 campaign slogan, "Yes, we can!"