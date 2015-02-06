(Adds Rice speech; reaction from Senator Graham)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Feb 6 President Barack Obama
released an updated national security strategy on Friday that
committed the United States to lead on pressing world issues but
reflected his cautious policy toward foreign intervention.
The 29-page memo to Congress, required under law, broadly
outlined Obama's foreign policy priorities for the final two
years of his presidency.
Obama described the most pressing challenges of violent
extremism, Russian aggression, cyberattacks and climate change
and said they were best addressed by mobilizing international
coalitions.
But he said the United States needed "strategic patience and
persistence" as it does not have infinite resources and said
many problems could not be resolved through military might.
"We must always resist the overreach that comes when we make
decisions based upon fear," Obama said.
In the long run, he said U.S. efforts to counter the
ideology behind violent extremism were "more important than our
capacity to remove terrorists from the battlefield."
The document updated a lengthier one issued in 2010, when
Obama was only 15 months into the job. Since then, he has been
frequently criticized at home and abroad for excess caution.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a frequent Obama critic,
said Obama's approach had led to global chaos and allowed bad
actors to flourish, including Islamic State militants, also
known as ISIL.
"I doubt ISIL, the Iranian mullahs, or Vladimir Putin will
be intimidated by President Obama's strategy of 'strategic
patience,'" Graham said in a statement.
RICE: CRITICS LACK PERSPECTIVE
Obama renewed the U.S. commitment to lead an international
coalition to defeat Islamic State and work with European allies
to isolate Russia over its support for rebels in eastern Ukraine
- crises that did not exist in 2010.
Top White House national security adviser Susan Rice said
the White House and European allies were assessing how to ramp
up pressure on Moscow through sanctions or military aid.
"We have not taken a decision yet to up that, the nature of
that assistance, to include lethal defensive equipment," Rice
said in a speech at the Brookings Institution think-tank. Any
decision would be taken only after consultation with European
allies, she said.
Rice said those who criticized Obama for his reflective
approach to emerging crises lacked a broad perspective and were
too reactive. "We cannot afford to be buffeted by alarmism in a
nearly instantaneous news cycle," Rice said.
She said the White House would redouble its efforts on
Obama's economic, military and diplomatic "rebalance" to Asia,
where he seeks to counter China's growing power.
As part of those efforts, Rice said Obama had invited
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese leader Xi Jinping
to come to the country on state visits.
(Additional reporting by Krista Hughes, Patricia Zengerle,
David Brunnstrom and Susan Heavey; Editing by David Storey and
Tom Brown)