By Emily Lane
JACKSON, Miss., April 30 A dust mask and other
items seized from the martial arts studio of a Mississippi man
charged with sending poison-laced letters to President Barack
Obama and two other public officials tested positive for ricin,
according to a court document released on Tuesday.
Records seized by the FBI also showed that Tupelo martial
arts instructor Everett Dutschke ordered castor bean seeds, used
to make ricin, from eBay, FBI Special Agent Stephen
Thomason said in an eight-page affidavit.
Dutschke is expected to appear in U.S. district court in
Oxford, Mississippi, for a detention hearing on Thursday.
Contacted by Reuters, Dutschke's attorney, public defender
George Lucas, declined to comment.
Soon after the seeds were delivered to Dutschke's home
address, someone using his laptop computer downloaded a
publication on safe handling and storage of the poison, Thomason
stated.
An agent last week retrieved the contaminated dusk mask from
a trash can near Dutschke's former taekwondo studio. Traces of
ricin were also discovered on four items found at the studio,
including liquid removed from a drain and a filter containing
items vacuumed from the studio floor, the affidavit said.
Dutschke, 41, was arrested at his Tupelo home on Saturday
following searches of his home and a former business as part of
the ricin letter investigation.
He was later charged with "developing ... and possessing"
ricin and "attempting" to use it "as a weapon," according to a
Department of Justice statement.
If convicted, Dutschke faces maximum possible penalties of
life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
The ricin-laced letters, addressed to Mississippi Senator
Roger Wicker, as well as Obama, were retrieved earlier this
month at off-site mail facilities before reaching their intended
victims. A Mississippi state judge also received a ricin-laced
letter.
Discovery of the letters fueled more national anxiety in the
days after the bombing at the Boston Marathon.