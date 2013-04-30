By Emily Lane
JACKSON, Miss., April 30 A dust mask and other
items seized from the martial arts studio of a Mississippi man
charged with sending poison-laced letters to President Barack
Obama and two other public officials tested positive for ricin,
according to a court document released on Tuesday.
Records seized by the FBI also showed that Tupelo martial
arts instructor Everett Dutschke ordered castor bean seeds, used
to make ricin, from eBay, FBI Special Agent Stephen
Thomason said in an eight-page affidavit.
Dutschke, who is being held in jail without bond, is
expected to appear in U.S. district court in Oxford,
Mississippi, for a detention hearing on Thursday.
Contacted by Reuters, Dutschke's attorney, public defender
George Lucas, declined to comment. In several media interviews
before his arrest Dutschke maintained his innocence.
Soon after the seeds were delivered to Dutschke's home
address, someone using his laptop computer downloaded a
publication on safe handling and storage of the poison, Thomason
stated.
An agent last week retrieved the contaminated dusk mask from
a trash bin near Dutschke's former taekwondo studio. Dutschke
was earlier seen by the FBI dumping items in the bin he
collected from his studio, the affidavit stated.
Traces of ricin were also discovered on four items found at
the studio, including liquid removed from a drain and a filter
containing items vacuumed from the studio floor, the affidavit
said.
When confronted with evidence by federal agents last week
about his being observed disposing of items from his studio in
the trash, "Dutschke attempted to change the subject, and he
ended the interview," according to the affidavit.
Dutschke, 41, was arrested at his Tupelo home on Saturday
and was later charged with "developing ... and possessing" ricin
and "attempting" to use it "as a weapon," according to a
Department of Justice statement.
If convicted, Dutschke faces maximum possible penalties of
life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
The ricin-laced letters, addressed to Mississippi Senator
Roger Wicker, as well as Obama, were retrieved earlier this
month at off-site mail facilities before reaching their intended
victims. A Mississippi state judge also received a ricin-laced
letter.
Discovery of the letters fueled more national anxiety in the
days after the bombing at the Boston Marathon.
MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Dutschke's arrest came several days after U.S. prosecutors
dropped charges in the case against another Mississippi man,
Elvis impersonator Kevin Curtis, who was released from jail
after a search of his home revealed no incriminating evidence.
Dutschke's name first surfaced when Curtis' attorney
suggested in a court hearing that her client had been framed by
someone, and mentioned a running feud between Dutschke and
Curtis.
Suspicion had originally fallen on Curtis because of wording
contained in all three ricin letters, which included his
initials "KC."
Dutschke has told local media that he knew Curtis but had
only had contact with him three times, and not since 2010.
The FBI said last week more tests may be necessary to
determine the potency of a granular material identified as ricin
contained in the letters.
An FBI agent testified in court last week that the ricin
found in the letters was in a crude form and looked like castor
beans ground up in a blender, according to media accounts.
Experts have said ricin in that form would have a low potency.
A material like that described in the ricin court hearing
would pose little danger, according to Milton Leitenberg, senior
research scholar at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies at the University of Maryland.
COFFEE GRINDER AND LATEX GLOVES
The affidavit says Dutschke made two purchases each of 50
red castor beans from e-Bay in November and December of 2012
using a PayPal account.
"I understand that the number of castor beans ordered is
more than sufficient to extract the quality of ricin found in
the three letters," Thomason said in the affidavit.
Among other items FBI agents collected from the trash were
the box for a Black and Decker coffee grinder and a box of latex
gloves.
"Based on my training, I know that a coffee bean grinder
could be utilized in the process of extracting ricin from castor
beans," Thomason said in the affidavit.
The door to Dutschke's former Tupelo Taekwondo Plus studio
was padlocked after agent found traces of ricin, the FBI said in
a statement on Tuesday.
"That location was immediately sealed off and appropriate
public health authorities were notified," the statement read.
"The FBI is now conducting further forensic examination for
the purpose of identifying trace evidence, residues, and
signatures of production that could provide evidence to support
the investigation," it added.