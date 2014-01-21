(Adds quotes, details)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN Jan 21 U.S. President Barack Obama has
not gone far enough in reforming the monitoring activities of
the National Security Agency (NSA) and is continuing to violate
the privacy rights of individuals, the head of Human Rights
Watch told Reuters.
On Friday, Obama banned eavesdropping on the leaders of
allies and began reining in the vast collection of U.S.
citizens' phone data, seeking to to reassure Americans and
foreigners that the United States would take into account
privacy concerns highlighted by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden's revelations.
But Kenneth Roth, executive director of the New York-based
group, told Reuters in Berlin that Obama had provided little
more than "vague assurance" on the monitoring of communications.
"In none of this has there been a recognition that
non-Americans outside the United States have a right to the
privacy of their communications, that everybody has a right to
the privacy of their metadata and that everybody has a right not
to have their electronic communications scooped up into a
government computer," he said.
Roth said the U.S. needed to stop gathering communications
en masse, saying there was no proof that such vast surveillance
had made a difference to security.
He likened the U.S. approach to putting a video camera in
people's bedrooms and saying this did not violate privacy rights
because the footage would only be looked at in the event of a
security risk.
"That's the current U.S. approach which makes no sense
whatsoever," he said.
Obama said last week that collecting telephone records under
Section 215 of the Patriot Act - passed after the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks on the U.S. - involved gathering phone numbers,
times and durations of calls and said this metadata "can be
queried if and when we have a reasonable suspicion that a
particular number is linked to a terrorist organisation".
In its annual global report, HRW said there was a risk that
governments would respond to the U.S. government's
"overreaching" by preventing their citizens' data from leaving
their home country, a move that could lead to more censorship of
the Interet.
"In the end, there will be no safe haven if privacy is seen
as a strictly domestic issue, subject to many carve-outs and lax
or non-existent oversight," said Dinah PoKempner, General
Counsel at HRW.
