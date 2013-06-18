* Rogers says unclear if former contractor worked alone
* NSA director to testify later on Tuesday
WASHINGTON, June 18 The Republican head of a
congressional panel on Tuesday said officials are concerned that
former U.S. contractor Edward Snowden's continued efforts to
speak out and release intelligence information pose more risk
for the United States.
U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee
Chairman Mike Rogers, speaking ahead of a hearing on the
disclosures, also said concerns remain that Snowden may not have
acted alone in leaking information on the federal government's
top-secret surveillance programs.
"Anything that he talks about is dangerous," Rogers said on
NBC's "Today" program.
Snowden, a former employee of government contractor Booz
Allen Hamilton who worked in a U.S. National Security
Agency facility in Hawaii, revealed details to the media earlier
this month about the U.S. phone and Internet data tracking.
Speaking in an Internet chat on Monday, he defended his actions
and vowed to release more details on the extent of the agency's
access.
Rogers said that it remains unclear how a low-level outside
contractor was able to gain such access to so much classified
information. No evidence has emerged yet that anyone else was
involved in releasing details about the programs.
"We're a little nervous that some of the things he was
trying to do exceeded his capability. So we're curious: how did
he get that capability, was somebody helping him trying to
download this?" Rogers told NBC.
On Tuesday, the congressional panel will hear from NSA
director Keith Alexander, who Rogers said is expected to offer
more information on terrorism threats that were halted by the
surveillance efforts.
Defenders of the programs have said dozens of potential
attacks have been thwarted by intelligence gathered through
these surveillance programs, but have said they have not been
able to discuss them in detail because that information has been
classified.
Late Monday, U.S. President Barack Obama, a Democrat,
reiterated his defense of such surveillance, saying there are
trade-offs between privacy and national security. Obama added
that content of phone calls and emails are not monitored, a
statement echoed by Rogers on Tuesday to NBC.
Rogers added that Snowden "believed wrongly ... that the NSA
could listen to Americans' phone calls - they cannot - or that
they can read Americans' emails - they cannot."
Civil liberties and privacy advocates have blasted the NSA
surveillance programs as government overreach that lacks proper
oversight, with some groups taking legal action.
The Justice Department is also investigating Snowden's
actions, and U.S. officials have vowed to track him down and
hold him accountable for the leaks.