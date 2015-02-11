(Adds EFF comment, DOJ declining to comment)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 10 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
ruled in favor of the National Security Agency in a lawsuit
challenging the interception of Internet communications without
a warrant, according to a court filing.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California
wrote the plaintiffs failed to establish legal standing to
pursue a claim that the government violated the Fourth
Amendment.
The ruling is the latest in litigation over the government's
ability to monitor Internet traffic, and how it balances
national security priorities against privacy.
An attorney for the plaintiffs, who are AT&T Inc
customers, said that the judge's ruling did not end part of the
case concerning telephone record collection and other mass
surveillance.
"It would be a travesty of justice if our clients are denied
their day in court over the 'secrecy' of a program that has been
front-page news for nearly a decade," said the attorney, Kurt
Opsahl, who is deputy general counsel at the Electronic Frontier
Foundation.
The Department of Justice declined to comment.
The lawsuit alleges the government collects Internet
communications, filters out purely domestic messages, and then
searches the rest for potentially terrorist related information.
Plaintiffs claim the lack of a warrant, combined with an absence
of individualized suspicion, violates the Fourth Amendment.
However, White ruled that the plaintiffs did not present
enough specific evidence about the program to establish their
right to sue. The possible disclosure of state secrets further
precludes plaintiffs from moving forward on the claim, even if
they had legal standing.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Jewel et al. vs. National Security Agency et al.,
08-4373.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, additional writing by Peter
Henderson; Editing by Bernard Orr)