WASHINGTON Oct 25 The presence of Russian
submarines and spy ships near undersea cables carrying most
global Internet communications has U.S. officials concerned that
Russia could be planning to sever the lines in periods of
conflict, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
The Times said there was no evidence of cable cutting but
that the concerns reflected increased wariness among U.S. and
allied officials over growing Russian military activity around
the world.
The newspaper quoted naval commanders and intelligence
officials as saying they were monitoring significantly greater
Russian activity along the cables' known routes from the North
Sea to Northeast Asia and waters closer to the United States.
"It would be a concern to hear any country was tampering
with communication cables; however, due to the classified nature
of submarine operations, we do not discuss specifics,"
U.S. Navy spokesman Commander William Marks told the Times.
Last month, the United States closely monitored the Russian
spy ship Yantar, which equipped with two self-propelled deep-sea
submersible craft, cruised off the U.S. East Coast toward Cuba,
where one cable lands near the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo
Bay, according to the Times.
Naval officials said the ship and the submersible craft were
capable of cutting cables miles (km) deep beneath the sea, the
Times said.
While cables are frequently cut by ship anchors or natural
disasters and then quickly repaired, Pentagon officials are
concerned that the Russians seem to be looking for
vulnerabilities at much greater depths where cable breaks are
harder to locate and repair, the paper said.
It said the cables carried more than $10 trillion daily in
global business and more than 95 percent of daily
communications.
