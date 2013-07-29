* Dep PM: Snowden leaks underscore "power of cyberweapons"
* Russian defence should rely on domestic electronics
* Russia considering temporary asylum for spy agency leaker
By Alexei Anishchuk
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, July 29 Russia's defence
industry is cutting down on its use of foreign electronics as a
result of leaks by ex-U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden,
a Russian government official said on Monday.
Snowden's actions in divulging details of U.S. government
intelligence programmes had shown the need for arms makers to be
careful in importing any equipment that contained software
capable of transmitting sensitive data abroad, Deputy Prime
Minister Dmitry Rogozin said.
Rogozin specifically referred to foreign-made lathes.
"Those lathes contain software which can have certain
settings. They could either shut down at some point or transmit
certain data about the engineering parameters of an assignment
(in progress)," Rogozin, who oversees the defence industry, told
reporters after a meeting on arms contracts chaired by President
Vladimir Putin.
Russian officials have denied that Snowden has been
debriefed by Russian security services.
"If we talk about electronic components used widely in the
navy, air force and armoured vehicles, not to mention space ...
here we will also stick to the necessity of key electronic
components being produced in Russia," Rogozin, Russia's former
ambassador to NATO, said.
The Russian defence industry has been crippled by
underfinancing after the fall of the Soviet Union and domestic
electronic engineering has largely fallen behind, forcing
producers to rely on foreign-made electronics.
Kremlin-backed project Glonass, its answer to the U.S.
Global Positioning System (GPS) system, has been marred by
several botched launches which experts inside Russia have blamed
on faulty foreign-made microchips.
Information leaked by Snowden, 30, includes details of a
previously secret intelligence programme, Prism, which internal
National Spy Agency documents suggested gave it direct access to
data held by Internet companies.
Russia has refused to extradite Snowden, stuck in
Sheremetyevo airport since arriving in Russia from Hong Kong on
June 23, although the United States has promised not to execute
or torture him if he is sent home. The case has increased
strains in Russian-U.S. relations.
